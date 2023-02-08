Luxury shoe designer Sarah Flint is tapping into fairytale mystique with the launch of Faraway Fables, a four-part collection combining bright hues and fun patterns with Flint’s iconic touch of refined elegance.

The first chapter of Flint’s spring and summer collection, Return to Royalty, launched Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice

The first chapter of Flint’s spring and summer collection, Return to Royalty, launched Tuesday morning, adding a twist to the commonplace royal aesthetic.

The collection consists of updated variations of classic Sarah Flint designs, as well as entirely new styles inspired by the whimsical theme.

“Taking a fresh look at familiar tales, we asked: how would a heroine find her footing in a mysterious new land?” asks the editorial lookbook promoting the collection. “With an utterly enchanting, magical pair of shoes…”

Return to Royalty introduces three new shoe styles to Flint’s ever-expanding collection. The new designs come in two main colors: a sparkly champagne and a navy blue and gold wave jacquard. Select styles are also available in a satiny white and royal blue.

The three remaining chapters each play into other elements of the fantasy world. The second chapter, Wild Waters, centers around a nautical theme, where designs are reminiscent of mythical sea creatures, appearing in colors resembling undersea coral reefs. Weaving Magic, the collection’s third chapter, experiments with lines and texture, as shoes feature intricate woven patterns across various styles, ranging from pumps to flats and sandals. The fourth chapter, Wonders in the Woods, draws from the worlds of Little Red Riding Hood and Alice and Wonderland, channeling the mystery surrounding enchanted forests.

Though specializing in luxury footwear, Sarah Flint also markets belts, scarves and home decor items like tablecloths and sets of napkins and placemats. Each of the new collection’s four chapters will feature a new scarf design, all of which were created by Indian illustrator Sucharita Sengupta Suri. Flint said she is also introducing a new belt with the release of Faraway Fables, as well as restocking the brand’s popular belt design, the Vienna.

Flint opened her third physical store in Atlanta’s Buckhead Village last November in an effort to expand her brand’s brick-and-mortar presence across the southeast. Flint previously opened storefronts in Dallas and Nashville before setting her sights on Atlanta’s luxury fashion scene.

The final three chapters of the Faraway Fables collection will be released in March, April and May, respectively. Shoppers can browse the collection as it releases in-store by stopping by Sarah Flint’s Buckhead location, or by visiting www.sarahflint.com.