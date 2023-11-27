The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta will host its 41st annual Can-A-Thon this week to help feed local families in need this holiday season.

From now until Friday, Dec. 1, the organization, in partnership with 11Alive and Publix, will collect canned goods, snacks and other processed foods from stations in four metro Atlanta counties to restock its 13 pantries based in and around the city.

Nonperishable items like cereal, oatmeal, canned soup, fruits, vegetables and macaroni and cheese are accepted at the following drop-off locations:

Salvation Army Kroc Center

967 Dewey St.

(Fulton County)

Salvation Army Marietta Corps

202 Waterman St., SE

(Cobb County)

Salvation Army Gwinnett County Corps

3455 Sugarloaf Parkway

(Lawrenceville)

Publix Super Market at Shamrock Plaza

3870 North Druid Hills Road

(Dekalb County)

The Salvation Army’s Georgia Divisional Headquarters in Norcross will also be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday to collect any last-minute donations. The headquarters is located at 1000 Center Place in Gwinnett Village.

Additionally, the organization will accept digital donations from Dec. 1 until New Year’s Eve for those unable to participate in the canned food drive.

Patrons can contribute virtually the entire month of December by purchasing items on the Salvation Army’s Amazon Wishlist or by sending monetary donations directly via the Salvation Army’s website.