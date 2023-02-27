ATLANTA – February 24, 2022 — The Run with Maud 5K Run/Walk, an initiative to celebrate the life of Ahmaud Arbery and raise funds for the foundation established in his name, will take place on May 6 in Centennial Olympic Park.

The announcement came at a community conversation hosted by the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and Atlanta Track Club Foundation on Friday evening, three years after the Brunswick, Georgia, man was shot and killed on February 23, 2020, while out for a run. The conversation was led by Wanda Cooper-Jones – Arbery’s mother – and Alison Mariella Désir, author of “Running While Black.”

“Ahmaud ran to feel free,” said Cooper-Jones, who created the foundation. “It is the goal of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation for all people to enjoy running for their mental and physical health. The Run with Maud 5K will raise awareness for that vision and funding to provide mental health resources for black boys.”

Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 29 just two days after the run/walk.

Over the last 47 years, I have run in 35 countries and almost every state in the union – more than 40,000 miles,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, which will serve as organizer of the run/walk. “Never once have I felt unsafe because of the color of my skin. The murder of Ahmaud Arbery brought that home to me like nothing had before. For Atlanta Track Club to play a role in an initiative that will further his legacy in raising that kind of awareness is an honor.”

The run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. on May 6, with all proceeds benefitting the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. Registration is now open. It will be part of a day-long celebration of running in downtown Atlanta. Later in the day, Centennial Olympic Park will host the Running City Mile and the adidas Atlanta City Games.

About The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation On a mission to create safe space for Black and Brown boys to run freely, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was founded by Wanda Cooper-Jones in 2020 after the racially-charged murder of her son, Ahmaud Arbery – who was simply on a run that day.



As someone who experienced mental health challenges, Ahmaud ran to feel free. And the foundation is ensuring Black and Brown boys like him have secure opportunities to progress their mental and physical health.



In Ahmaud’s hometown of Brunswick, Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery Park was named in his honor on February 23, 2022. Safe passage running trails secure space for anyone to ‘Run with Maud’ on their way.



Throughout the community, the foundation will provide athletic departments with much-needed physical education supplies. And the ‘Run with Maud’ movement will allow runners everywhere to help raise funds to progress the mental and physical health of Black and Brown boys around the world.



We run to feel free. We run to just be. And the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation is securing that opportunity for all.



Go to AhmaudArberyFoundation.org to join us.

About Atlanta Track Club Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K in the world, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

About Atlanta Track Club Foundation Atlanta Track Club Foundation, established in May 2021, supports the mission and vision of Atlanta Track Club’s commitment to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. The Foundation’s oversees all fundraising efforts associated with current community programs and general operations as well as seeks to create meaningful partnerships to expand community engagement.