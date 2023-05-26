The Living Live Foundation hosted a private community screening of Disney’s beloved classic, The Little Mermaid starring Atlanta’s own Halle Bailey Thursday night.

This special inaugural nonprofit event brought local underserved children and families the opportunity to experience a magical evening to enjoy the live-action reimagining of this Disney Oscar-winning animated musical experience expense free.

The screening was also in partnership with Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife; Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services; and ATL Year of The Youth Initiative. For more information about the organization, visit https://www.livinglivefoundation.org/

Halle Bailey makes Princess Ariel her own: The Little Mermaid Review (2023)

“But a mermaid has no tears, and therefore she suffers so much more.” – Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid

There’s always been a special place in my heart for the Little Mermaid as a child, as I can remember clear as day, I would sing my heart out to, “Kiss The Girl” by Ashley Tisdale when it would come on Disney Channel during commercial breaks.

The reimagined live-action version takes the cake for me though. From the moment it starts, you are laser-focused on the movie. The voices, the cinematography, the acting, and the music bring this movie to life and does not disappoint.

Essentially, the movie has themes surrounding Ariel coming into her own as a woman, her purpose, acceptance, freedom, life and what she wants. The Little Mermaid live action exudes in Disney magic and if you are anything like me, Disney magic somehow always leaves you feeling how you felt as a kid.

We’ve all heard and seen the story of the 1989’s version The Little Mermaid and that was iconic on its own. Now fast forward to 2023, where Atlanta’s own Halle Bailey stars as Princess Ariel. Despite some blatantly racist backlash, the excitement for Bailey’s role as Ariel has been brewing ever since it was announced she would be in the movie and now the time is finally here.

First off, I want to say Bailey did her thing with this role. She has the voice and acting talent, and I am so proud of her! I loved the idea of Ariel having locs to truly represent Black culture as well. The scene’s with her locs are truly done very well.

Additionally, The Little Mermaid has a star-studded cast with of course the phenomenal Melissa McCarthy as The Sea Witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and more. The chemistry between all the actors and actresses is also a sight to see. I love the interactions between Ariel and Ursula. It’s something so convincing about McCarthy playing an evil sea witch that I love so much.

Also, we all knew Bailey could sing, but she blew it out the water (no pun intended) with this movie. My favorite song from the movie is Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World”. The scene is so captivating, and Halle’s voice is as soothing and hypnotic as a siren. There’s also something magical about watching this movie with a theatre full of Black people. The entire theatre was in awe and yelling, “You betta” and giving praise to Halle’s vocal ability. It was truly a moving experience.

Another moment I loved about the movie is the comedic relief that is Scuttle, Flounder, and Sebastian. These three are hilarious throughout the movie, especially Scuttle and Sebastian. I’m a very “mushy” individual, so the romance scenes made me tear up a bit, but it was such a good feeling to also catch a laugh throughout it too. The movie, to me, brings out your inner child and makes you feel so warm inside.

By the end of the movie, everyone was giving the movie a standing ovation and the little girls were ecstatic seeing a girl that looked like them on the big screen.

All in all, The Little Mermaid is a must see. It’s such a cute, reimagined movie that anyone can enjoy. Halle’s voice alone will make you tear up and I’m not exaggerating. She was the perfect person to play Ariel. Amazing job to everyone involved, but I personally enjoyed Halle and McCarthy’s performances the most. Even for people who may not have watched the original movie, this one is worth the watch. 10 out of 10! Take your kids, family, or go by yourself. It’ll make you feel like a little kid again, something light-hearted, fun, magical, and engaging.

The Little Mermaid is out in theaters now.