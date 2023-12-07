From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 700veterans attended the event utilizing RecruitMilitary’s various resources for resume refinement, pursuit of higher education, and placement services. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) hosted the Atlanta Veterans Job fair early Thursday morning at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 700 veterans attended the event utilizing RecruitMilitary’s various resources for resume refinement, pursuit of higher education, and placement services.

In October, according to RecruitMilitary, the veteran unemployment rate was 2.9%.

Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries. Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.

Over 50 employers including the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Central Intelligence Agency, Lockheed Martin, Kinder Morgan, Inc., Amazon, and many more were in attendance and ready to network with the local military community.

Photo by Isaiah Singleton

The employment of veterans is working for the civilian workforce for many reasons including:

Veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic; non-veteran job candidates must learn these skills upon employment.

Veterans are easily adaptable and accustomed to wearing many hats – trained to adapt quickly & efficiently.

Veterans understand how to navigate the political climate in a corporate structure following years of structured employment within the military ranks.

Event Director Rob Mulvihill, who is also a U.S. Navy Veteran said the job fair is about transitioning service members.

“Veterans, National Guard Reserve, etc. This is the backbone of the military independence. We have about 58 companies that here and just over 700 pre-registered candidates that are looking to find it,” he said.

The importance, he said, is giving veterans a platform where a plethora of companies are currently working with them who have heavy military recognition.

“They know what that person mainly brings to the table or what they can bring to the table for a company,” he said. As a Navy Veteran myself, my advantage is I’ve been there making that transition. It’s daunting getting out the service whether it’s four years or 24 years trying to figure out what you can do after. Networking is everything and that’s what this is about. It’s the ability to get expertise in data sources, to access the books, and have a conversation with them and meet them.”

As advice, Mulvihill said he would tell someone to go to https://recruitmilitary.com and click on “job seeker” and fill out their profile.

“We’ve done some research for their companies, and one of the biggest things is making sure their profiles are at least 85% done. Some folks will register for a hiring event and when they do that brings their profile to 26%. If you’re on LinkedIn, Indeed, or any of those other platforms and you have a 26% profile, it’s not likely you’ll get hired. We do say 85 is the threshold to be a top tier candidate. Prepare, don’t just come walking in not knowing anything about these companies. Also, have an elevator pitch ready with introducing yourself for maybe 10 or 15 seconds. Preparation is key.”

Photo by Isaiah Singleton

While employment of veterans is working, RecruitMilitary also focuses on the growth and change of the professional status of employed veterans.

RecruitMilitary’s primary programs include one to one, customized career placement services, more than 100 military-centric career and networking events each year nationwide, as well as the nation’s largest sole-purpose military job board.

Together, DAV & RecruitMilitary provides additional wrap-around services such as military benefits, education/training, support processing VA claims, and mentorship opportunities.

For more information, visit https://recruitmilitary.com.