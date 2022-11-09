Incumbent republican Brad Raffensperger has been re-elected for a second term as Georgia Secretary of State.

As of 12:07 a.m., and with 88% of votes in, Raffensperger takes the lead with over 1.9 million votes, or 53.7% of votes. Nguyen following behind with over 1.5 million votes, or 43.5%, and Metz hits a little over 101,000, or 2.8% of the votes.

At the time of reporting, the total number of votes reported was around 3.6 million.

Bee Nguyen’s Campaign Watch Party

State Rep. Nguyen was the first Asian American Democratic woman elected to the General Assembly and the first Vietnamese American woman to be elected to the Georgia House.

During Nguyen’s campaign watch party at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, supporters were filled with excitement in anticipation of the final votes.

Immediately walking in, you can hear “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross playing to celebrate the night and hard work that was put into the campaign. Other iconic music was played throughout the night such as “Square Biz” by Teena Marie, “Casanova” by Gerald Levert, “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston, and many others.

Also, many supporters were chatting about random conversations from the elections to meeting new people while enjoying light refreshments and drinks of their choice. The entire night was a great vibe and more of a celebration of the hard work everyone put in.

While waiting for results, Nguyen chatted with supporters and family enjoying the night. She was laughing and having a great time.

During her remarks to the supporters, Nguyen said no matter what the outcome was, their fight will continue.

“No matter what happens, we know that our work does not end tonight and that this work continues for everyone in this room,” she said. “We are at a point in our country where it requires all hands-on deck to ensure that we protect our democracy.”

At around 11:26 p.m., Nguyen announced on Twitter, she was calling Raffensperger to concede and congratulate him on a second term.

After conceding to Raffensperger in a tweet, Nguyen said “The past years haven’t been easy in Georgia – I’m grateful to be in a race where we can have a phone call and wish each other well. Thank you to the voters in the state of Georgia. You inspire me.”