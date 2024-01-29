Recently Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Quavo teamed up with global spirits company Sazerac to unveil their partnership, White X Cognac. The exclusive release event took place at Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta, marking the first public appearance of the white cognac.

White X Cognac distinguishes itself as one of the first and only white cognacs available in the United States. Quavo, expressed his excitement about White X, highlighting its unique qualities and the distinct drink experience it offers.

“What I love about White X is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” Quavo shared. “I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of white cognac. White X is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work, and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Straight or in a cocktail, White X is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle. He enjoys White X because “it’s smooth, you can think bright, Cognac White”.

White X is set to transform the cognac category by introducing a fresh and light taste, that would pair great with fish or fried foods. Global Cognac Brand Director at Sazerac, Jess Scheerhorn, emphasized Quavo’s role in the brand’s debut, stating, “Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

White X Cognac, with its clear and golden color, promises a unique sensory experience with delicate yet rich flavors. The cognac even has hints of peaches and vanilla incorporated. The spirits will be first made available in select cities. In order to stay updated, follow White X on Instagram at @WhiteXCognac and visit whitexcognac.com for more information.