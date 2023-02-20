Colliers closed a deal with national supermarket chain Publix on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Florida-based chain will take over space in one of Decatur’s newest commercial retail developments, Sam’s Crossing Village.

The 65,785-square-foot retail center sits parallel to East Ponce de Leon Avenue and adjacent to the Avondale MARTA station. The proximity to public transportation has always been important to retailers looking to move into the Atlanta market.

“Sam’s Crossing Village is an exciting new development well-positioned inside of I-285 on the eastern edge of Decatur,” said Scott Israel, vice president of retail investment sales at Colliers. “The shopping center’s location on East Ponce de Leon Avenue at North Arcadia Avenue gives access to a previously underserved submarket currently exhibiting explosive multi-family residential growth.”

The center is bordered by Notion, a 290-unit apartment complex that opened in early 2022, and also neighbors residential subdivisions of single-family homes located on surrounding streets.

Publix, which opened its doors in November of 2021, anchors the new development, occupying just under 54,000 square feet of the shopping center. The remaining 12,000 square feet of retail space is split between smaller commercial tenants, including Planet Smoothie, Jersey Mike’s, and DECA Dental.

“Decatur is a jewel among Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods, offering the convenience of the city and the perks of the suburbs,” said Joe Montgomery, executive management director at Colliers International. “It has become a mecca for students and families alike. As Decatur’s popularity continues to grow, the population in the 3-mile vicinity is expected to swell more than 5% over the next five years.”

Publix, one of the 10 largest grocery chains in the country, bolsters a strong presence in the American southeast, with over 200 store locations across the state of Georgia alone.

Atlanta also houses one of the supermarket chain’s 10 manufacturing facilities, one of only two in the state.