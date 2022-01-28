Porsche recently announced that Ayesha Coker has been named Vice President, Marketing of Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). As VP of Marketing, Coker oversees experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsport and the Porsche Club of America in the U.S. Coker also leads the operations for the Porsche Track Experience, Porsche Travel Experience as well as the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Ayesha began her career with PCNA in 2010 as an experiential brand event manager, responsible for the planning, development and management of major event marketing programs, including automotive shows and brand events. Over the course of her career at PCNA, she has held various roles including manager and senior manager of Events and Sponsorships and Director of Experiential Marketing. She joined the Executive Committee in January 2022, making her the first African American and first woman of color to join the leadership team.

Before joining Porsche, Ayesha served in various field event and marketing roles for automotive marketing companies including, Merkley and Partners and GMR Marketing.

Ayesha holds a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and an Associate Applied Science degree in Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.