Pittsburgh Yards released its Holiday Gift & Giving Guide earlier this month, in preparation for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and the fast-approaching Christmas season.

The guide features local Black and women-owned businesses offering a variety of services, from retail to entertainment.

Chantell Glenn, senior program associate of Pittsburgh Yards’ largest funder of the development, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said in a press release that the holidays are common time for the public to support businesses and charitable organizations, and that Pittsburgh Yards’ holiday gift guide makes supporting Black-owned businesses simple this year.

“Although the 365-day a year mission of Pittsburgh Yards is to support area Black businesses as they scale and grow, we know during this time of year people are focused on gift giving and year-end charitable donations,” Glenn said in the release. “By offering a Holiday Gift and Giving Guide, which features many of our businesses who are a part of the Pittsburgh Yards community of members and tenants, we make it easy for those who are interested in supporting Black-owned businesses and organizations to do so, especially supporting those businesses and organizations based here in south Atlanta.”

The guide organizes the featured businesses by category, beginning with retail and food before listing charitable organizations and hirable services, like accountants, interior designers and real estate consultants. The guide wraps up by spotlighting family-oriented organizations and purchasable entertainment and experiences.

Located in the historically Black Pittsburgh neighborhood in south Atlanta, Pittsburgh Yards is a 31-acre functioning office space dedicated to supporting Black businesses in the city’s largely Black communities.

The gift guide features only a fraction of Pittsburgh Yards’ clientele, as the organization houses over 140 tenants each catering to the public in various capacities. A majority of Pittsburgh Yards’ tenants have a predominantly online business presence, making it easy for new customers to explore and shop for new services and merchandise.

To learn more about Pittsburgh Yards and its mission, check out the organization’s website.