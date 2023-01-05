Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will open a high-risk breast clinic on Thursday, January 12.

The Helen S. Carlos High Risk Breast Clinic will house the hospital’s newly-developed breast program. The facility will be the first of its kind in metro Atlanta, according to a Piedmont press release.

The clinic will specifically cater to women who carry a high risk of developing breast cancer due to genetics, heredity or other factors.

According to data from Piedmont, one in every eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life.

Dr. William Barber, a Piedmont breast surgeon who will serve as the breast clinic’s medical director, said in the press release that women at high risk of developing breast cancer may require a more regular and thorough analysis than what a yearly mammogram and exam can offer.

“For many women, an annual mammogram and breast examination may be adequate to ensure early detection of breast cancer, but for women at high risk because of family history or other factors, a more extensive early detection program is recommended.” Barber said.

Patients will be assessed individually through a series of evaluations and examinations. Piedmont will staff a nurse navigator, genetic counselor and an advanced practice registered nurse to operate the clinic.

The clinic will take into account each client’s personal history and develop a personalized plan and risk assessment to eradicate the cancer before it appears or in its early stages.

“We are pleased to be able to offer wide-ranging resources close to home for our patients at the highest risk of developing breast cancer,” Barber said.