Clark Atlanta and Lane College entered Saturday’s game each with a 0-4 overall record. The Panthers are tied for last place in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), with Central State University, Kentucky State University, and their AUC rivals, Morehouse College.

The Dragons and the Panthers were evenly matched and Saturday’s 34-24 final score reflected that truth. Plus, both teams were coming off games where they faced undefeated SIAC teams tied for first place (Lane College faced Tuskegee University while CAU faced Miles College).

The name of the game was keeping the ball on the ground for both teams. Four out of the five Dragons scores came off rushing touchdowns, with two coming from junior running back Kylan Duhe. In fact, he scored in the opening drive for Lane.

The Panthers would not answer back and neither team would score until the second quarter, on a field goal from senior Panther kicker Fernando Lobo.

The next rushing touchdown for the Dragons came from sophomore quarterback Polo Solomon who actually was substituted into the game in the middle of the drive.

Luck was on the Dragons’ side during the drive. The Dragons could not manufacture a first down resulting in a punt, but the punt was fumbled on the catch and recovered by Dragon freshman Jawanuntee Hooks leading to the quarterback keeper by Solomon to make the score after 13-3.

Nonetheless, the Panthers have a running back who collected a pair of rushing touchdowns too. Junior running back Daquon Kincey scored 2 of the 3 Panthers touchdowns.

Even though both teams assembled their points by keeping the ball on the ground, the air received some time too.

After a perfect kick that put Lane at their own 1-yard line, their next touchdown towards the end of the second, came on a pass at the hands of sophomore wide receiver Ryheem Quinney.

The next drive CAU found themselves closer to opponent territory from a pass to senior wide receiver Jaelin Hood. On the very next drive Hood went for a pass down field to make a catch in the in-zone in man-to-man coverage. Hood’s touchdown was the last time either team scored in the half.

Lane’s defense shined bright in the second half. They forced CAU to punt on their opening drive in the third. The punt was blocked and recovered by the Dragon’s defense putting them in great field position. The Dragons only needed one play to add to their score as junior wide receiver Jacquez Jones rushed into the in-zone for a Lane College touchdown.

Clark Atlanta did not answer back, and Lane took advantage of the Panther’s silence as Duhe collected his second touchdown of the game on the Dragon’s next offensive drive making the score 34-17.

Clark Atlanta will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to play Allen University Saturday, Oct. 7.