Overtime Elite (OTE) and Meta Quest have agreed to partner to make Quest 2 the basketball league’s official VR headset. Quest 2 is the latest all-in-one virtual reality headset and the successor to the Oculus Quest.

OTE, a basketball league for upcoming professional prospects based in Atlanta, and Meta Quest plan to kick off the partnership with a quartet of dunk shows, two of which will be broadcast in virtual reality. The first of the four dunks shows will be at OTE Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and broadcast live on Quest 2 and Rift headsets via Horizon Venues.

This event further signifies the differences between OTE and other professional basketball viewing options in the Atlanta area and throughout the southeast. “Overtime Elite was created to give fans unprecedented access to the next generation of athletes,” said OTE Chief Content Officer Marc Kohn. “Our partnership with Meta Quest expands our ability to bring fans closer than ever before.”

Meta Quest is looking to take advantage of OTE’s unique place among the basketball fans in Atlanta with these dunk shows and whatever is to follow. “As we work together with the sports industry to chart a path to the metaverse, it’s no surprise that OTE is helping lead the way,” said Meta Quest Director of Sports League and Media Partnerships Rob Shaw.

“The league are pioneers in using technology to drive fan engagement, so we’re excited to partner with them to bring their cutting-edge approach to VR,” added Shaw.

For those unable to attend the event there are viewing options on Horizon Venues and Oculus TV.

OTE has a number of high-ranking 2022 NBA draft prospects on the rosters of the three home teams, including The Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, forward Jai Smith, and guards Jean Montero and Lewis Duarte.

OTE Arena is located adjacent to the new Microsoft headquarters and across the street from Atlantic Station.

Meta Quest is a creation of Facebook Technologies and a division of its Meta platform.