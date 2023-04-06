1-800-TruckWreck, KISS 104.1 FM gives away over $50,000 in hams to feed Atlanta families this Easter.

Dozens of Atlanta families arrived early Thursday morning at the Honey Baked Ham Company in Decatur to receive free Honey Baked Hams for Easter.

Families across the nation are feeling constrained by the rising cost of groceries due to inflation. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, food prices are expected to rise another 7% in 2023 after rising 10% in 2022.

Powered by Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck joined forces with Atlanta KISS 104.1 FM to support families by offsetting a portion of their Easter holiday meals. This is the second year 1-800-TruckWreck has sponsored Easter meals for Atlanta area families.

“We feel so fortunate to be able to give back to our communities in need – events like this are really at the core of our firm’s DNA. We really believe in living our mission of putting people first- whether they are our clients, our employees, or our communities,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWeek said. “We continue to seek to deliver on that every single day – be it a holiday or any other day of the year. The strain of the economic downturn coupled with existing challenges make it even more difficult for families to provide for themselves. We’re partnering with Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 FM to assist as many people as we can to help relieve some of the financial stress this Easter.”

Families also received $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards at the event, while supplies lasted. The gift cards were given on a first-come-first-served basis and concluded once all 500 gift cards had been distributed.

The gift cards were given to families who are financially impacted by the current state of the economy, including rising grocery costs and inflation.

“Supporting the community is the core of what we do at Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 FM and ensuring families have food on the table is a priority,” said Frank Ski, media personality and philanthropist. “Collaborating with 1-800-TruckWreck to give to our community, just as they give to us every day, is the least we can do to assist.”

Decatur resident Mary Scott Stevens (above) said she loves coming to the ham giveaways to receive her Easter meal.

Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

Decatur resident Mary Scott Stevens (above) said she loves that both the Witherite Law Group and KISS 104.1 FM joined forces to give back to the community for Easter.

“I think it’s a really great thing that they want to give back to the community and feed us. It’s getting so expensive to even buy the little things, so I’m grateful for anything we can get,” Stevens said.

“I came here because I celebrate every time when they have the gift card giveaway,” she said. “I just enjoy coming here to get my Easter meal right at the Honey Baked Ham Company.”

Families were lined outside of the Honey Baked Ham location since 6 a.m. and many received their free meals and gift cards, however around 8 a.m., all the gift cards had been distributed. This means anyone who arrived any later, did not receive one.

Atlanta resident Tameika Robinson, who brought her two kids, said she regrets not waking up sooner, but is grateful to feed her kids a ham on Easter.

“I really wish I would’ve gotten up sooner because I was looking forward to getting that gift card, but hey, at least I was able to get my kids a free ham for Easter,” Robinson said. “It’s so expensive out here and most times, it’s hard to provide, but I always find a way.”