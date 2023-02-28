Tuesday morning, the Atlanta Braves unveiled the promotional schedule for the 2023 baseball season. Highlights include a Fred McGriff ‘Hall of Fame’ Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on August 1, commemorating his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, an OutKast Bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 on May 25, an A.J. Minter ‘Cowboy’ Bobblehead presented by Xfinity on September 26, and a three-part chain series on May 10, June 27, and July 18.

The Braves home opener is slated for Thursday, April 6, against the San Diego Padres. To celebrate that the Braves are back, all game attendees on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 will receive 2023 season magnetic schedules presented by Georgia Power.

The 2023 promotional schedule is the most robust in Braves history, featuring more than 20 gate giveaways. A ‘Ron Gant Press Box Fire’ Bobblehead presented by Xfinity will recreate the iconic 1994 photo of Ron Gant in front of the fire at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. On August 22, the Braves will recognize the 2022 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II with a bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital. Fans voted on Twitter for the 2022 Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Bat Flip’ Bobblehead as the ‘Best Of’ Bobblehead together with Truist on September 19.

Kids-only gate giveaway items will be available for every Sunday home game for children ages 14 and under. The team also has several specialty ticket packages, including the Braves Country 5k on June 10, a Deaf Awareness Ticket Package that includes a one-of-a-kind Atlanta Braves hat with ATL spelled out in American Sign Language (ASL) on April 23, and an HBCU Ticket Package together with Truist that features an exclusive Atlanta Braves Majorette Bobblehead on August 23. Fans can also showcase their school pride with College Ticket Packages throughout the season.

Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta every Sunday.