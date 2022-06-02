OneUnited Bank hosts national financial literacy contest for you OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the United States, is hosting its 12th annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest, which will award ten children with a $1,000 savings account.

OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the United States, is hosting its 12th annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest, which will award ten children with a $1,000 savings account.

In an effort to promote financial literacy in the Black community, students from across the country, between the ages of 8 and 12, are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives.

“Our contest and free e-book encourage families to teach their children how to build wealth and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community,” said Terri Williams, president of OneUnited Bank.

An FDIC-insured bank and an equal housing lender, OneUnited Bank’s mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value.

Last year’s contest winners were Travis Brown, 8, Hialeah, FL, Gilana Freeman, 12, Dallas, TX, Ariel Hartman, 10, Tamarac, FL, Amel Johns, 12, Washington, DC, Jackson Lennox, 12, Sunrise, FL, Aziza McKay, 10, Dorchester, MA, Ada Nazneen, 10, Rocklin, CA, Kylie Thurman, 9, Miami, FL, Shalena Prakash, 11, Duarte, CA, Christian Turner, 9, Los Angeles, CA.

Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.oneunited.com/book.