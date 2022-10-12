One Music Fest returned to Atlanta with new artists, new vendors, and new surprises for Atlanta residents. This year’s festival took place on October 8th-9th at the historic Old Fourth Ward Central Park, a departure from last year’s location at Centennial Olympic Park. Headliners for this year’s festival included Lil Baby, Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Tye Tribbett, and more. The sold-out festival reached its 12th year in Atlanta as it continually brings artists and vendors from all over to celebrate music and culture.

The Stacey Abrams campaign team had a heavy presence as they educated festival goers on the importance of voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Her team gave out apparel to festival goers in exchange for signing up for a pledge that would commit citizens to voting early and getting their friends and family involved also. When speaking with Dani Cook, a team member with the Abrams Campaign, she informed attendees on what they could do to prepare for the election.

“You need to make a plan to vote,” Cook said. “ You can do that by going to StacyAbrams.com/vote and making a pledge to vote early. You also have a once-in-a generation candidate who is literally for all people and all things. It doesn’t come along that often that you get a politician and public servant in the same body.”

Stacey Abrams, along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, each enjoyed Jeezy’s performance when he performed his hit records.

Many festival viewers joked, wondering if Lauryn Hill would show up due to her previous tardiness for other shows. However, Ms. Lauryn took the One Music Fest stage on day one of the festival. During her performance she sang hits from “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and even a few songs from “The Score”, an album she released with her music group The Fugees. Grammy award winning artist Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with her son Zion during her performance. Hill was surprised by her eldest son and her grandchildren where they hugged and greeted the audience.

During the performance Hill states, “My God these children, they’re making me a very young grandma. I’m like listen, they call me ‘Meme,’ I’m too young to be a grandma.”

The event was held from 12pm-10pm on both days. There were over 35 vendors that sold products and some food lines had waits of over 2 hours long. When speaking with concert goer Naira Ade on why she felt it necessary to come to this year’s festival she states,” I had to come for the artist, they are legendary new and old artist. This year’s event was easier to get to than ever before.”

Tye Tribbett hit the Slutty Vegan stage on day two and performed songs from his newly released album “All Things New”. He states he wrote this album during the pandemic when God shut things down and told us we had to do things in a new way. He performed his hits, “Victory” and “If He Did It Before… Same God”.

The City Girls perform during One Music Fest at Central Park in Atlanta o Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by: James Ivory Smith for The Atlanta Voice)

Other performers included Ja Rule, Ashanti, City Girls, Chloe, Juvenile, and Rich Homie Quan. The largest festival in the Southeast attracted over 45,000 attendees from all over the nation. Photos from the event can be found in our gallery.