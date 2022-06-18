Metro Atlanta’s Arts & Entertainment Calendar



(Events may change without notice. Promoters are requiring health checks in order to attend. Check with the venue or Ticketmaster or Live Nation for updates. Health Check requires proof of vaccination or recent COVID test. See the full schedule at The Atlanta Voice.com)



PERFORMANCES



Atlanta Collective: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – June 18, 7 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market. Atlanta.



Southern Soul Blues Festival – June 18, 7 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Wade Ford Concert Series: Gregory Porter/Marion Meadows/Alex Bugnon – June 18, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



The Music of John Williams – June 18, 7:30 p.m. Frederick Brown Amphitheatre, Peachtree City.



Arrested Development – June 19/20/21, 8:00 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market. Atlanta.



Pusha T- June 21, 8 p.m. Center Stage Theater, Atlanta.



Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band- June 21- 22, 8 p.m. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta



Trombone Shorty – June 22, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Khary – June 23, 8 p.m. Vinyl, Atlanta.

*Julie Dexter – June 23, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. St James Live, Atlanta.

Trey Daniels – June 23, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Cee Lo Green – June 24, 8:30 p.m. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive, Building C, Atlanta 30316



Taylor Dane – June 25, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Patti LaBelle/Will Downing – June 25, 8 p.m. New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ. An Online Event. Sponsored by Music Festival Online. See Facebook events.

Chaunte Wayans – June 26, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market. Atlanta



Brian Culbertson/ Gerald Albright – June 26, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



The Masked Singer – June 26, 7:30 p.m. The Fabulous Fox Theatre,660 Peachtree St., Atlanta.



Backstreet Boys – June 28, 7:30 p.m. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta.

Black American Poetry host by Ed Lover – June 29, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta



Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin – June 29, 7 p.m. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta.



Eric Benet – June 30, 7 p.m.& 10 p.m.; July 1, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Nothing But Soul Tour – “Stylistics Revue”, “Dells Revue”/ Persuaders – July 1, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



KRS-One, July 2, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.

Jazz Brunch featuring Melvin Miller – July 3, noon. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

Res – July 3, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



New Kids on the Block/Salt-N-Pepa/Rick Astley/En Vogue – July 7, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com. Ticketmaster.com.



Jon B – July 8/9, 7:30 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Boney James/Norman Brown – July 9, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Maze/The Isley Brothers – July 9, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Brian McKnight – July 9, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Denise Williams/Ann Nesby/Milira – July 9, 8 p.m. Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

Conya Doss – July 10, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.



Hanson – July 16, 8 p.m. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive, Building C, Atlanta 30316



Josh Groban – July 16, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Dwele – July 16, 8 p.m. Center Stage Theater, Atlanta



Avant – July 16, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Sheryl Crow – July 19, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.

Les Nubians – July 21, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

Anthony David – July 22, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

Syleena Johnson – July 23/24/26, 8 p.m. City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown – July 29, 7:45 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Kendrick Lamar – July 30, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Jeffery Osborne – July 30, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Chris Rock – July 29, 8 p.m.(Sold out.) July 30, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre. Atlanta.



Jonathan Butler – Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.

O’Jays/Gladys Knight/El Debarge – Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta



Tim Allen – Aug. 6, 8 p.m. 7 p.m Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta



Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. Truist Park. Cobb Parkway, Cobb County.



David Gray – Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Chris Brown/Lil Baby – Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Lakewood Amphitheater. Atlanta.



The Weeknd – Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, 441 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta



Australian Pink Floyd Show – Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



An Evening of Soul – Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire – Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood. Atlanta.



Damien Escobar – Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Motown’s Greatest Hits – Aug. 28, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick – Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood. Atlanta.



Anthony Hamilton – Sept. 3, 7 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Jungle – Sept 6, 8 p.m. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive, Building C, Atlanta 30316



Kevin Hart – Sept. 9, 7 p.m., State Farm Arena. Atlanta.



Rick Braun – Sept. 10, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Amy Schumer – Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, 800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta,



Silk – Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Elton John, The Final Tour. Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta.



Nas/Wu Tang Clan – Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta



Alicia Keys – Sept. 23, 8 p.m. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta.



Karol G/Aguidelo888 – Sept. 27, State Farm Arena. Atlanta



Larry Carlton – Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Center Stage Theater, Atlanta



Kirk Whalum, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Mable House Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd RD., Mableton. 770-819-7765.



Keith Urban – Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Statefarmarena.com



THEATER



“Trading Places – The Musical” – May 25-June 26. Based on the Eddie Murphy movie of the same name. Alliance Theatre, Coca-Cola Stage.1280 Peachtree St. 404.733.4600.



“Frozen” – June 2-12 (Times vary) The Fabulous Fox, 660 Peachtree St. Atlanta.



“Fannie – The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer” – June 14 – July 10. Kenny Leon’s True Color Theatre Company, Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Dr., Atlanta. 470-639-8241. Truecolorstheatre.org.



FESTIVALS



Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival – June 17-19. The celebration of African American Emancipation at Centennial Park will include a parade, performances, art and music. juneteenthatl.com



Shortfest – June 25-26, Showcases independent short films. Role Call Theatre at Ponce City Market, Atlanta. Atlantashortsfest.com



Piedmont Park Arts Festival – Fri, Aug. 19 – Sat. Aug. 20. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta



Georgia Jam 2022 – Saturday, Aug. 27, 1-11 p.m. Georgia Jam 2022 is celebrating Georgia Artists in an all-day festival… 11 bands, 1 day, 1 venue, 1 amazing price. Check out the amazing lineup presented by Atlanta’s own LOR LIVE Entertainment. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth.





