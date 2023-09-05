(CNN) — Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the US Open semifinals with an emphatic victory over American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

The world No. 2 looked his assured self, rapid around the court and hitting winners from all manners of angles, in his 6-1 6-4 6-4 win.

Fritz did show glimpses of why he’s being tipped as part of tennis’ next generation of star players, but he was not able to hold out in the face of Djokovic’s constant pressure.

Victory ensured that Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 24th grand slam title remain alive, as he seeks to equal Margaret Court’s outright record and extend his own men’s record.

Djokovic will face another American in the final four, taking on the winner of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

The Serb is in the United States for the first time since 2021 due to his unvaccinated status, but made up for lost time by immediately returning to winning ways at the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz in a memorable final.

Djokovic has continued to look ominous throughout the tournament in New York and the quarterfinal was another stage on which he produced some remarkable tennis.

Fritz outclassed

Djokovic raced into a one-set lead against world No. 9 Fritz in just 43 minutes, producing some magical returns and excellent service games.

Fritz, 25, showed grit to work his way back into the match and went toe-to-toe with the tennis great in the second set. However, despite Fritz’s best efforts, a break early in the set allowed Djokovic to take a firm grip of the tie.

Fritz, who is enjoying his best run at his home grand slam, continued to grow into the game and gave Djokovic a stern test in the third set.

The American earned multiple break points against the 36-year-old, but Djokovic continued to produce in the most important moments to stay ahead.

Many inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium continued to cheer for Fritz throughout the tie, but Djokovic was able to use the partizan crowd in his favor, letting out a roar as he finally won match point.