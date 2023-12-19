The 4th annual Nouveau holiday toy drive took place at the Cascade Family Skating rink Monday, December 18, 2023. More than 5,000 toys were distributed to children and their families. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The Jonesboro Majestic Marching Band made its way off the quartet of school buses parked next door to Cascade Family Skating on a cool Monday evening. A long line of parents, grandparents, and children waiting outside watched as the band, fresh off a trip to New York City and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, warmed up with a couple of Christmas classics.

Asked why the band was miles away from Clayton County on the first Monday of Christmas break, Jonesboro High School Director of Bands Lynel Goodwin said, “Because we understand the responsibility that we have that comes with the huge platform we have. We know we have to give back to the community whenever we can.”

The Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Band made an appearance. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The 4th annual Nouveau holiday toy drive brought a large crowd to the popular skating rink with a week to go before Christmas Day. Hosted by Nouveau owner Ebony Austin, the event aims to serve the community’s families by distributing gifts to children. Austin believes getting a few gifts off a family’s list can help with the many financial burdens that can feel heightened this time of year.

“When we think of communities and all of the increases in costs going on right now, the kids don’t always understand how expensive things have gotten,” Austin said.

Over 5,000 toys were distributed to more than 2,500 children Monday night. Austin said there was an express goal of having every child get something they want for Christmas. Hours before the children and their families arrived there were dozens of volunteers, including Nouveau staffers, friends, and family unboxing toys and staging stations around the rink. The toys included Spider-Man mini motorbikes, scooters, bicycles, doll houses, trampolines, and baby toys.

There were also educational toys that included toddler laptops and science kits. A little bit of everything for everyone, said Austin. “We want to do it really big to show our appreciation,” she said.

The line outside of Cascade Family Skating stretched all the way to the corner. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The event did not only cater to children, with a special surprise skate party scheduled for educators and a gift card giveaway to seniors in attendance. “Sometimes it is important to look out for the people that look out for us,” said Austin.

Regarding the seniors, some of whom waited outside in folding chairs and on walkers, Austin added, “We want to make sure we also serve people that may be overlooked at times.”

Participants had the opportunity to register online, with the promise of getting at least one toy per child. Austin made a number of television appearances in the lead-up to the event, including on Good Morning America back in October and on local television earlier this month.

“I’m in alignment with God’s plan and it’s important to give back,” Austin said.

Nouveau restaurant employees and volunteers set up the toy stations before the toy drive Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

