Due to high demand and success of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj has added a second round of shows to her largest worldwide outing to date.

Additional North American dates have been added in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on March 21 and in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Nashville, and Toronto. In addition to these North American shows, Nicki will also be performing in Amsterdam, Cologne, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, and Stockholm.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour is now her highest-selling tour, with over 25 arena shows sold out just a few days into the official presale. Minaj sold 30,000 tickets alone for her tri-state hometown performances in Newark, New York City, and Brooklyn, adding an additional date. Nicki has yet to announce any support or additional acts for the tour.

With Pink Friday 2 only being out a little over a month, Minaj continues to dominate 2024 with the monumental success of Pink Friday 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 upon its arrival.

My review to Pink Friday 2 can be found here.

With this impressive feat, she made history by achieving “the most #1s on the Billboard 200 by a female rapper ever!” Speaking of her enduring impact as one of the world’s most impactful superstars, she stands out as “the first female rap artist to land a #1 album in two different decades.



Pink Friday 2 sold over 228K-plus units and netted “her biggest streaming week ever” with 170 million album streams. Among other accolades, it has earned “the biggest female rap album debut of the 2020s and biggest female R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales & Streaming Week of 2023” and “the biggest sales week for a female rap album on vinyl in the Soundscan era,” according to Billboard.



Furthermore, the album went to #1 on the Top Album Sales Chart, the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Rap Albums Chart. It ranks in the “Top 3 Hip-Hop Debuts of 2023” and “Top 10 Overall Debuts of 2023.” Plus, it’s her 7th Top 10 on the Billboard 200, the most top 10 albums for a female rapper in history.

The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge with unique pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

A total of 13 additional dates have been added, with even more regions expected to be announced throughout the year.

North America Tickets:

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) on Tuesday, January 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, January 19, at 9 am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

U.S. PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will access presale tickets from Tuesday, January 16, at 1 pm local time until Thursday, January 18, at 9 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Europe/Tickets:

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, January 17, at 9 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, January 19, at 9 am local time at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

Tickets for all other shows are available now at NickiMinajOfficial.com.