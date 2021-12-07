The NFL announced today the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year Award. Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team’s Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the national award. Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

According to a release, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI on ABC.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees continue to impress and inspire us, and Nationwide is proud to recognize their exemplary commitment to giving back and making a difference,” said Ramon Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Nationwide. “It is an honor to showcase their stories and support the charitable organizations that benefit from the extraordinary efforts of these community champions.”

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear

Beginning in 2017, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year trophy silhouette came to life in uniform elements to further recognize past award winners and current nominees. The three current players who have won the award—J.J. Watt, Calais Campbell and Russell Wilson —continue to wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys to recognize their outstanding contributions to the game and to their communities. All 2021 nominees will wear a Man of the Year helmet decal beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

Each of these players support many different causes, ranging from social justice work, supporting veterans, fighting homelessness and more. For more information on the nominees and the award, visit NFL.com/manoftheyear.

Below is a list of the 2021 nominees: