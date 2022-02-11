The National Football League and FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, recently announced a joint marketing initiative where they will host a series of dynamic content activations and brand collaborations with the goal of cross-pollinating audiences and furthering the prominent cultural convergence of traditional sports and gaming communities. The NFL and FaZe Clan first began collaborating in 2019 around League events including the NFL Draft and Draft-a-thon, and the new initiative sets the stage for deeper and more frequent collaboration.

“Gaming continues to be a core pillar within the broader NFL strategy, and we are excited to announce a joint marketing initiative with FaZe Clan that will kick off with a co-branded flag football game at this year’s Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s. In addition, our enhanced relationship will include first-ever activations and initiatives throughout the 2022-2023 season aimed at engaging our casual Gen Z fans,” said Ian Trombetta, SVP, Social, Influencer & Content Marketing at the NFL. “Teaming up with FaZe enables us to leverage our platforms to authentically engage with and celebrate the next generation of fans at the intersection of gaming, football, and culture.”

On February 12, the NFL and FaZe Clan will host a co-branded flag football game during the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. Hosted by Good Morning Football co-host, Kyle Brandt, and entertainer Desi Banks with sideline reporter, FaZe Rug, and special guest, Deestroying, FaZe Clan will compete, going toe-to-toe against creator collective, A.M.P. FaZe’s team will consist of FaZe’s own talent FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Kaysan and multi-sport social media influencer and Guinness World Record Holder Jenna Bandy, all playing alongside special guest, female football player and actress, Toni Harris, with NFL Legends Michael Vick and Brett Favre playing as the teams’ quarterbacks. For each team’s participation in the flag football game, $25,000 per team will be donated to youth sports. FaZe Clan’s donation will support Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.

The game takes place at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be livestreamed on FaZe Clan’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can purchase tickets and learn more about the Super Bowl Experience HERE.

Additionally, the NFL and FaZe Clan will work together to incorporate FaZe Clan talent ambassadors into co-branded content and events, while also identifying opportunities to connect influencers, creators, esports professionals, and celebrity talent to the League. The NFL and FaZe Clan will also work together on the creation of original co-branded content and consumer products.

“Our continued work with the NFL is a great example of how FaZe Clan delivers content and activations that tap into the passions of our fans and talent,” said Xavier Ramos, SVP and Head of Marketing at FaZe Clan. “On top of many successful collaborations in the past, there is mutual appreciation, support and organic friendship among FaZe talent and NFL players across the league. We greatly value the NFL’s respect for the gaming community at large and we’re excited to continue to help drive the cultural convergence of gaming and traditional sports.”