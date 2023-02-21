A 25,000-square-foot food hall called Citizens Market is looking to open at Phipps Plaza in April, according to a press release. Citizens Market is an elevated food hall concept from a food tech platform called C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) and a data intelligence company called Legends.

C3 and Legends are teaming up to launch their first location together in Atlanta.

According to the release, Citizens’ culinary markets include a line-up of C3’s fan favorite brands such as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more.

“Whether sharing a meal at a Michelin starred restaurant or on the bleachers at a stadium, food is a powerful catalyst for connection,” said Sam Nazarian, C3 by sbe’s Founder and CEO. “The partnership with Legends will integrate solutions to our leading Citizens culinary markets – powering the next evolution of our unparalleled offerings.”

The Buckhead location will be the first Citizens Market opening, but C3 and Legends are looking to open other locations in Chicago and Miami in 2023, and London in 2024.