ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves winning streak is now eight games thanks to a dominant pitching performance by right hand pitcher Charlie Morton. Morton finished with 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched as the Braves took the second game of the four game series, beating the New York Mets 5-0 Tuesday night.

Pitching has been the Braves’ primary ammunition in this series as they have allowed one run in two games.

Coming into the game, Morton knew the key to being successful against the Mets was putting the ball in the strike zone.

“There’s obviously been a challenge with the Mets this year,” said Strider when asked about the challenge of facing the Mets batters. “They wait you out and grind you out and it might be as simple as putting the ball in play.”

Morton’s performance comes off of last night’s sterling performance by Spencer Strider pitching Monday night, which helped lead Atlanta to a 13-1 win. Braves manager Brian Snitker is proud of his bullpen’s play and resilience while battling injuries.

“The bullpen was pretty beat up coming into Miami and for those guys to do what they did, that’s good,” said Snitker. “We can give a few guys another day but we have a chunk of games to go so we need those guys.”

While Morton was cooking on the mound, the Braves took advantage. In the bottom of the third inning, right fielder Robbie Grossman homered to right field which put the Braves ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, first baseman Matt Olson crushed the ball to the roof of the Chophouse for a two-run homer giving the Braves a 3-0 lead. The home run traveled an estimated 443 feet.

The Braves did their final damage in the seventh inning. With outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on base, shortstop Dansby Swanson RBI singled to left field bringing in Acuna Jr. making the score 4-0.

Olson would later slap an RBI single to left field bringing in Swanson for the final run of the game.

Since losing four of their five games to the Mets less than two weeks ago, the Braves have an opportunity to clinch the series with a win tomorrow night.