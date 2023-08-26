Photo courtesy of Morris Brown College

Morris Brown College issued a statement on social media Sunday announcing its campus will reinstate a two-week-long mask mandate for all students and employees, effective this week.

The mandate was restored “due to reports of positive cases among students” following their return to the Atlanta University Center to start the first week of classes the week of August 14.

“We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic,” says the statement, dated August 20. “Thank you for being proactive in safeguarding our community.”

For 14 days, Morris Brown will require students and faculty to wear masks while on campus grounds. To prevent chances for transmission, the college will enforce physical distancing and call off large student gatherings and activities until the end of the two-week period.

Morris Brown partners with St. Joseph Mercy Care and encourages students to visit their Decatur Street clinic if experiencing COVID-related symptoms or other relevant concerns.

The college also expects students to follow CDC guidelines if they test positive for the virus, isolating for a minimum of five days and contacting instructors for virtual alternatives to attendance and classwork.

The other institutions comprising the Atlanta University Center – Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and the Morehouse School of Medicine – have yet to release personal statements regarding a mask mandate or other preemptive measures.

However, the Atlanta University Center Consortium released a statement yesterday “strongly recommend(ing)” students, faculty and visitors mask and host any large events outdoors for the next two weeks to help counteract the surge.

The consortium also said it’s increasing student access to masks and self-administered tests on campuses. The AUCC Student Health and Wellness Center will also be open Mondays through Saturdays throughout the semester to see patients virtually and in person.