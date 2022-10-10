Monday morning Morris Brown College announced that it has partnered with the Technical College System of Georgia in an unprecedented system-wide degree-granting agreement.

Associate degree graduates of TCSG can now transfer as juniors to pursue Organizational Management and Leadership (BS-OML) and Hospitality Management (BS-HM) bachelors’ degree programs.

As part of the agreement of transfer articulation, presidents from Georgia technical colleges agreed to partner with Morris Brown, marking the first system wide agreement with any historical Black college in the state.

TCSG oversees the state’s 22 technical colleges, adult literacy programs, and a host of economic and workforce development programs.

“We are ecstatic to partner with the Technical College System of Georgia,” said Morris Brown College President Kevin James. “Thousands of students now have the opportunity to complete a four-year degree at Atlanta’s most affordable accredited HBCU. It is my goal that students complete a quality education and are not saddled in debt and immediately prepared to go into the workforce. Students from around Georgia will be able to earn degrees in multiple disciplines including Business and Hospitality.”

The articulation agreement, James said, is an excellent opportunity for TCSG students who are interested in pursuing a four-year degree to continue their educational journey in Georgia.

“This partnership allows TCSG students to seamlessly transfer all of their credits earned at one of our technical colleges to Morris Brown College, saving them time and money,” he said.

Also, CGI Merchant Group, LLC announced it will make a $40 million investment in Morris Brown College to convert existing campus facilities into a 150-room upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex.

Construction of the 90,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin in Fall 2022 and will make Morris Brown College the only Historically Black College and University nationwide with both a flagged hotel and a hospitality management training program on its campus.

To learn more about Morris Brown College, visit www.morrisbrown.edu