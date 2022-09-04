Morehouse College suffered a 24-16 loss in their season opener against University of West Alabama Saturday night. This game was one of two consecutive home games for the Maroon Tigers.

Maroon Tiger defensive back Darien Pittman had an interception during West Alabama’s first drive of the game. The Maroon Tiger offense would manage three points on their opening drive following a big run from running back Ernest Davis III.

West Alabama quickly answered back to take a 7-3 advantage after a long run after a catch by wide receiver Darius Nalls put them deep in Morehouse territory. A touchdown pass to senior tight end Caeleb Bass from freshman quarterback Tucker Melton gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

During the second quarter, West Alabama opened the quarter with a touchdown run from junior running back Bry Webb.

Later in the quarter, West Alabama’s punter Trey Sullivan puts Morehouse against their own in-zone with a punt that was received on the 4-yard line. Morehouse’s offense fumbled and the ball was recovered by West Alabama’s defensive tackle Terrence Monroe on Morehouse’s 5-yard line.

A touchdown run followed from graduate student and running back Demetrius Battle extended West Alabama’s lead to 18 points. The teams went into halftime with the score 21-3.

During the third quarter Maroon Tiger junior receiver Keenan Anunay scored a touchdown, catching a pass from freshman quarterback Jaylon West. The touchdown brought the Morehouse deficit to 10 points.

West Alabama only managed to score three points during the fourth quarter.

Later in the quarter the teams exchanged fumble recoveries; West Alabama recovered a fumble from Morehouse during a punt and then a big hit from Morehouse’s defense forced a fumble which was recovered by the Maroon Tigers.

Morehouse’s offense moved quickly down the field resulting in its second touchdown of the game. The Maroon Tigers defense held West Alabama scoreless again.

On offense, a big carry from West put Morehouse in the red-zone again. With five seconds left on the game clock, West attempted a quarterback keeper but was stopped by the Tigers defense to end the game.

Morehouse will next host the University of West Georgia Wolves September 10.

Clark Atlanta wins opener on the road

The Clark Atlanta Panthers began the football season with a 39-34 victory at Edward Waters Saturday.

The Panthers scored 10 or more points during the each of the first three quarters of the game, taking a 23-14 lead into the halftime break.

Panthers quarterback Sean Stephens went 19-32 for 193 yards with four touchdown passes. Both Darren Stephens and Ronnie West each caught seven of those passes in the process.

Clark Atlanta will make its home field debut Saturday at 4 p.m. against Erskine College.