Mercedes-Benz USA recently hosted “Camp MBUSA” in collaboration with Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and Safe Kids Worldwide.

The event, part of MBUSA’s corporate social responsibility initiative called “Driving Your Future,” aimed to empower the next generation through educational programs and child safety promotion. Over 50 MBUSA employee volunteers joined Robinson and children from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta for a day-long event.

The camp featured various field day activities and interactive safety education stations led by Safe Kids Worldwide who is celebrating their 35th anniversary this year.

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

“Our goal is to address the inequities and communities to keep families safe. We know that the work that we do each and every day to protect and prevent is most important to reaching in and providing families what they need and communities that are most vulnerable,” said Torine Creppy, CEO and president of Safe Kids Worldwide.

These activities focused on topics such as water, bike, pedestrian, and child passenger safety. The collaboration between Mercedes-Benz, Safe Kids Worldwide, and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta was part of MBUSA’s commitment to make a positive difference in the communities they serve. The event aimed to provide children with practical knowledge and resources to promote summer safety and injury prevention. The camp brought together volunteers from MBUSA, YMCA staff, Safe Kids Worldwide, and Bijan Robinson to guide the campers through different summer safety activities.

These included helmet fitting, bike rodeo, and passenger and water safety training. Additionally, the children enjoyed engaging in field day activities such as a bounce house obstacle course, relay races, and arts and crafts stations. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Running Back and MBUSA Brand Ambassador, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to raise awareness about summer safety and spend time with the children.

“It’s such a blessing to be out here with them. To see their faces, all the smiles on their faces. For me, like, I have just such a big heart for the kids. You don’t really want to mess up their fun, but you really just want to be a part with them and to understand and enjoy, you know, they got going on, especially at the YMCA for them,” Robinson told The Atlanta Voice.

Ultimately, the goal of “Camp MBUSA” is for the children to leave with more than just memories of a fun-filled day. While enjoyment is a primary focus, they are also acquiring valuable life skills that will serve them well throughout the summer and beyond, remarks Vice President of Residential and Outdoor Programs, Drew Hullinger,

“The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, our mission focuses on being open to and serving all through mind, body and spirit. At the end of the day, we want to champion communities where everyone belongs,” said Hullinger.