(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returned with the second episode of her “Archetypes” podcast this week, this time featuring a conversation with Mariah Carey.

The two women discussed their biracial identities.

Carey opened up to Meghan about moving often as a young girl and feeling caught between the Black and White sides of town.

“I didn’t fit in anywhere at all,” Carey said.

Meghan referenced an interview she had read in which actress Halle Berry had noted that because she was darker in color, she was treated as a Black woman, not as a biracial woman.

“And I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned,” Meghan said. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a White woman. You sort of fit in between.”

Meghan told Carey that she only really began being treated like a Black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.

“I always thought it should be OK to say I’m mixed,” Carey said. “Like it should be OK to say that. But people want you to choose.”

Meghan’s chat with Carey is the second episode of her Spotify podcast, which debuted last week with an interview with Serena Williams. Next week’s episode will feature comedian and showrunner Mindy Kaling.

Following its debut, “Archetypes” jumped to the No.1 spot on Spotify’s podcast charts, beating out “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Its release comes two years after Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Archewell Audio, an audio-first production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan. Back in 2020, the two released a holiday podcast on Spotify, their first podcast under the deal.