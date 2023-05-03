Midtown Atlanta was under siege Wednesday afternoon following a mass shooting at Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care (1110 W Peachtree St NW Suite 200) where one woman was killed and four others were injured. Deion Patterson, a 24-year-old Black male, was the shooter.

Patterson was captured around 8 p.m. in an apartment complex in Cobb County not far from The Battery.

The shooting took place at 12:08 p.m., according to Atlanta Police Department (APD) representatives. Patterson started shooting inside the clinic and his motives are still unclear.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum (center) addressed the media outside 1110 West Peachtree Street, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Midtown Atlanta was immediately placed under lockdown, including Midtown High School, which is less than two miles from the location of the shooting. All five shooting victims were female, including the 39-year-old who was killed.

The other victims, whose names were not released at the time of this story, are 25, 39, 56 and 71 years of age.

Hours before Patterson was captured Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens met with the media near the site of the shooting to update the public on the status of the victims and Patterson, who remains at large. Dickens asked the public to “Please do not approach [Patterson], but do call 911” if they see him.

“We are working together with several law enforcement agencies from across the state,” Dickens said. Along with the APD, MARTA Police, Fulton County Police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Georgia State Patrol and Cobb County Police Department are involved in the search.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum also spoke to the media earlier in the day about the continued efforts to find and arrest Patterson.

“This is an urban environment so it does present challenges,” Schierbaum said of the difficulty of finding a suspect in a busy part of the city.

Traffic in Midtown along Spring and West Peachtree streets was blocked off for hours.

Patterson has a prior criminal record. He was charged with drug offenses in Henry County in 2015 and for probation violations in 2017.

Heavy law enforcement activity on West Peachtree Street hours after a mass shooting in Midtown. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum (center) addressed the media outside 1110 West Peachtree Street, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Video by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice