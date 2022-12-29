MARTA announced it will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and game, and Peach Drop celebration.

Beginning at noon, trains will run every 7½ minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station.

At 5 p.m., service frequency will increase to 6 minutes. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station to move people to the Peach Bowl.

Extra trains will be placed into service to accommodate increased ridership after the game and after the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta.

MARTA Police Officers and Rail Services Personnel (in yellow safety vests) will be on the platform to help load and unload trains. When boarding the train, MARTA encourages people to stay clear of the doors. The train cannot move until the doors are closed.

For real-time service alerts download MARTA’s On the Go app MARTA (itsmarta.com) or follow @MARTAservice on Twitter.