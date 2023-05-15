The Georgia World Congress Center Authority announced in a press release earlier this month that ‘Look Up Atlanta’ – the largest fireworks display in the southeastern United States and the largest metropolitan display in the country – will return for its second year this summer, in accordance with Fourth of July weekend.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is slated to headline this year’s Independence Day celebration, which is scheduled for July 1 in Centennial Olympic Park.

“GWCCA has hosted a patriotic celebration in Centennial Olympic Park for more than 25 years,” said Holly Richmond, director of communications at the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. “It was our way of thanking our neighbors and the community for their support.”

Although the GWCCA has hosted firework shows in Centennial Olympic Park previously, the organization hosted its inaugural ‘Look Up Atlanta’ event in 2022, a commemoration of the cultural qualities that distinguish the city from others like it.

“As we came out of the pandemic, we realized we had the opportunity to reimagine this celebration and create something special that not only gave a nod to our community for its perseverance over the last few years, but recognized everything that makes Atlanta, and Georgia, a great place to call home – from our sports teams and attractions to the culturally diverse and celebrated food and arts scene,” Richmond said. “We were thrilled with the reception ‘Look Up Atlanta’ received last year and are now committed to building upon this special foundation to deliver something that becomes part of the fabric of our city for years to come.”

Last year’s event saw approximately 10,000 guests filling Centennial Olympic Park, and Richmond said total attendance for Look Up Atlanta may have surpassed well over 20,000, if accounting for crowds of spectators observing the fireworks display from downtown.

Richmond also said that this year’s attendees should expect to enjoy a variety of activities hosted by representatives from Atlanta’s sports teams, as well as an array of food and beverage options available for an extra fee.

In addition to selections from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, winners of the GWCCA’s Georgia Music Showcase will assist in providing music for the event. Georgia-based artists interested in entering the contest can sign up to participate on the official ‘Look Up Atlanta’ website until May 26.

Semifinalists will compete for a slot in Saturday’s show on June 6 and 7, with the GWCCA announcing winners on the following Friday, June 9.

For those unable to make it to the park in person on July 1, the GWCCA selected partnering network Gray Television to exclusively broadcast the musical performances and fireworks display across the state via its web of affiliate stations.

“What sets ‘Look Up Atlanta’ apart is that, in addition to a fabulous fireworks show, we are celebrating everything that makes Atlanta, and Georgia, a great place to live,” said Richmond. “We are bringing together the best of Atlanta for Atlantans.”

Tickets to attend are now available on the ‘Look Up Atlanta’ website. General admission entry costs $10 and VIP packages, which grant access to a reserved viewing area for musical performances, as well as access to exclusive bars, activities and experiences, are available for $20 per child and $40 per adult.