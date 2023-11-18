After thirty-eight shows all over the United States, Lil Yachty’s “The Field Trip Tour” finally made its way to Atlanta on November 8th at the sold-out Coca-Cola Roxy inside The Battery. Held in Lil Yachty’s hometown, the performance electrified the audience beyond their wildest expectations.

Setting the stage, Yachty kicked off the show with his all-female band comprising of Téja Veal, Monica Carter, Kennedy Avery Smith, Quenequia Graves, Lea Grace Swinson, and Romana R. Sainti. In a recent interview with BET, Yachty revealed that his choice of an all-female band was driven by his beliefs of the power of women whom he believes “rule the world”.

The Concrete Family performs ahead of Live Nation presents Lil Yachty at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia on November 08, 2023. (Photo by Alive Coverage for Live Nation)

The evening took an unexpected turn when Lil Yachty surprised the crowd by bringing out fellow Atlanta native and artist, Lil Baby. The excitement of the audience reached a new level as Lil Baby stepped into the spotlight, performing his hits such as “Freestyle” and “Heyy”.

The concert’s production quality was nothing short of incredible as Yachty incorporated impressive effects. The highlight was a cover of Phil Collins’s “In The Air Tonight.” The star-studded crowd included celebrities such as Duke Dennis and Agent 00 of AMP as they graciously took photos with their fans. Lil Yachty will now embark on the European leg of his “The Field Trip Tour” in Norway starting November 22nd.