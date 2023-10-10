The 2023 Lexus GX 460 does a solid job combining adequate power, luxury, and innovation, while its off-road ability and generous amount of standard safety equipment makes the transport of multiple passengers a more mind-easing experience.

Normally, the demand for some muscle flexing comes with the territory for anyone considering a midsize SUV. Under the hood, the 4.6-liter V6 engine packs a decent amount of power­­—301 horses—paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Although owners will not win any drag races with the GX 460 as expected with this style of automobile, the driving experience is enhanced with four-wheel drive capability for optimal maneuvering, which is ideal to balance out the size of this vehicle and getting in tight parking spaces. The multiple driving modes also deserve accolades, providing confidence for the driver to take on any inclement weather challenges including rain, snow, mud, or rocky terrain. Of course, the adaptive variable suspension also customizes the operator’s driving style.

Photos courtesy of Lexus

This carmaker is no stranger to styling and maintains their influential exteriors with the GX 460, favoring a more muscular approach to encourage fearlessness when on or off the road. The 19-inch dark gray metallic alloy wheels; custom lower grille; and dark gray exhaust tip catches eyes thanks to the Sport Design Package, while the power moonroof with privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, and power-folding heated outside mirrors provide more adaptation to inclement weather. Triple beam LED lighting and roof rails provide more appreciated embellishments.

Inside, the wood trim complements the high-quality leather seating including temperature controls for the first two rows. Talking tech, the 10.3-inch touchscreen full-color multi-information display is vibrant, making Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, navigation, and Bluetooth easy to operate with user-friendly controls (although the touchpad is cumbersome especially during vehicle operation). The Wi-Fi hot spot and quartet of USB ports certainly become resourceful, and the 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system makes it a concert on wheels.

Safety is a big plus, with Lexus providing 10 airbags, brake assist with smart technology, and the Lexus Safety System cocooning everyone in protection. The pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and lane departure alert keeps the driver on point as well.

The fuel efficiency leaves gas proficiency to be desired averaging 16 MPG, but the Luxury trim provides a quality cabin, head-turning looks, and the overall craftsmanship Lexus is known for to make sure every ride is in style for everyone onboard.

Fuel Economy: 17 city/24 highway/20 combined.

Price: $67,080 MSRP/$71,650 as reviewed with the Luxury trim with Off Road and Sport Design packages

For more information, visit Lexus.com.