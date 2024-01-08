The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans to host their annual ‘MLK Game presented by Chase’ at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Monday, Jan. 15. Nominated for the Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at this year’s 66th GRAMMY® Awards, hip-hop icon and Atlanta native Killer Mike will perform a special tribute at halftime which will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Atlanta’s most favored son, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All fans in attendance will receive a Hawks-branded tote bag courtesy of Chase.

During warm-ups, Hawks players and staff will join teams throughout the league in wearing special MLK shooting shirts that feature a quote from Dr. King. The Hawks, who will wear their Fly City Edition uniforms, are set to play San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. Limited tickets remain for this game and purchased at Hawks.com/tickets.

“As an Atlanta native and fellow Morehouse Man who is also a Hawks fan, performing for Atlanta during the MLK celebration is the homecoming dream of a lifetime,” said Killer Mike.

Killer Mike gets recognized for many things – being an Outkast protégé, a member of rap powerhouse Run The Jewels, one of Atlanta’s biggest advocates and, perhaps most importantly, a voice of reason in an increasingly insane world. Some might know one or two of those sides of Mike, but with his new album ‘MICHAEL’ he has finally introduced the world to the totality of Michael Render. Killer Mike has a growing empire of barbershops, including one at State Farm Arena, where fans can get a cut and a shave in the S.W.A.G. Shop, a four-chair barbershop that overlooks the court.

“We are beyond excited to have world-renowned and Atlanta’s own Killer Mike perform as part of this special annual MLK Game presented by Chase,” said Melissa Proctor, Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We encourage Hawks’ fans to come downtown for the early afternoon tipoff to and join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Prior to the game, the Hawks are hosting a special panel at 1:45 p.m. presented by Chase titled, “A Transparent Conversation About Homeownership in Atlanta” featuring panelists Terri M. Lee (Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta Housing), Corey Mason (Head of Chase Home Lending for Atlanta) and Latresa McLawhorn Ryan (Chief Executive Officer, Blackbird Strategy Group). Chase is the official bank, credit card, wealth management and investment banking partner of the Hawks and State Farm Arena. Moderated by Rohit Malhotra (Founder and Executive Director, Center for Civic Innovation), the panel will focus on how to increase home ownership rates among Black Americans in the Atlanta area. This discussion will be open to fans who have a ticket for the game and have RSVP’d to attend the panel. Fans who purchase tickets will receive an invite link to RSVP. The panel will also be livestreamed at Hawks.com/stream.

“Chase is honored to stand alongside the Atlanta Hawks and Killer Mike to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by actively championing the path to financial freedom for all,” said Corey Mason, Head of Home Lending for Chase in Atlanta. “Our pregame panel aims to enlighten Hawks fans about homeownership, emphasizing its role as the cornerstone of building robust communities and fostering generational wealth.”

To tip off the festivities, the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society will sing the Hawks’ player introductions along with the national anthem.

During the game and through social recognition, the Hawks and Chase will honor local Black and woman-owned marketing and communications firm, Communiqué USA. Communiqué USA provides flexible marketing and communications services for corporations in need of relief for their overworked and understaffed teams.

In honor of recognizing the courageous activism of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Olympian Dr. Tommie Smith will also be honored by the Hawks during the game. Dr. Smith along with fellow American John Carlos, placed gold and bronze respectively in the 200-meter race at the 1968 Mexico City games. Standing on the medal podium, Dr. Smith and Mr. Carlos, shoeless in black socks (representing Black poverty in America), adorned with one black glove, and wearing pins supporting the Olympic Project for Human Rights on their jackets, raised one fist during the national anthem. This symbolic act not only reflected their dedication to the Civil Rights Movement but also echoed their broader commitment to human rights worldwide and athlete activism.

In October 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership. As part of the expanded agreement, Chase became the presenting sponsor in two key experiences: the Chase Concert Club: the arena’s ultra-premium space for enjoying the world’s best live entertainment and NBA action.

In January of 2023, the Atlanta Hawks and Chase hosted a special MLK Day panel, “Advancing the Legacy: Investing in the Next Generation.” The Hawks also played their annual ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ and honored local small business, Tracy Nicole Clothing, recognized civil rights and pioneer broadcast executive, Xernona Clayton, and more. In January of 2022, the Hawks and Chase hosted a special MLK Day panel, “Advancing the Legacy: Realizing the Dream”. The Hawks also played their annual ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ and unveiled a new ‘MLK Wall’ as part of the team’s annual tribute of Dr. King’s life and legacy.