It’s the era of the all-electric vehicle, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive is one of the standout SUVs for this year. A multiple World Award-winner in 2022, the 2023 Ioniq 5 is available in four trims, and the Limited is the top-of-the-line version with a plethora of amenities, but still one of the most affordable in its class plus the applauded Hyundai warranty package.

Already a head turner with a futuristic exterior design thanks to a futurist LED lighting package, 20-inch alloy wheels, the interior complements it with a vibe of minimalism to deliver a calming, peaceful cabin that is also spacious. The front’s temperature-controlled, “H-Tex”-trimmed seating is very comfortable, plus a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 64-color ambient lighting, an ear-pleasing BOSE sound system, rear side window sunshades, five USB ports, premium head-up display, active grill shutters, and one of the Limited’s most applauded features, a “vision” panoramic sunroof for optimal stargazing. Hyundai’s signature Bluelink connectivity is also provided for three years.

Under the hood, this smooth-driving SUV goes from 0 to 60 in about five seconds thanks to the dual engines providing 320 horsepower and 605 Nm (446 lb.-ft.) of torque, complete with all-wheel drive maneuverability.

The obvious inquiries for an electric car include how long it takes to charge and the driving range. The charging can range from 18 minutes using a rapid charging’s 250kW (800V) to get from 10 percent to 80 percent, while the standard AC level 240-volt version will get from 10 percent to 100 percent charge in seven hours and 10 minutes which is ideal for an overnight plug in. At full charge, the Limited tops out at 266 miles, with a competitive 101 combined city/highway MPGe average.

Once visiting the website to see the lengthy list of generous features the Ioniq 5 provides—especially the Limited trim—the $56,500 price tag will seem very reasonable. It’s safe to say Hyundai should be prepared for more accolades and medals. In fact, the all-new Ioniq 6 sedan won three World Car Awards including Car of the Year. Well, there you go.

Fuel Economy (MPGe): 113 city/90 highway/33 combined.

Price: $56,500

For more information, visit Hyundaiusa.com.