The popularity of sports utility vehicles sees no slowing down, and automaker Hyundai has done a solid job making their two-row 2023 Santa Fe a standout amongst the pack.

This SUV’s exterior design flaunts Hyundai’s signature grille, plus thin LED headlights, tail lights, and daytime running lights all providing both style and enhanced visibility. The power folding heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, and curvaceous frame further add to the attractiveness and functionality.

Considering that there are numerous trims to incrementally take the Santa Fe to the next level including the SEL, XRT, and Limited, the reviewed, top-of-the-line Calligraphy still maintains a great value while generously pampering owners. While the standard version comes with a plethora of features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Bluetooth; and a quartet of USB ports to name a few, the Calligraphy impressively answers the demands of true luxury seekers. Passengers will appreciate the quilted Nappa leather seating, faux-suede appointments, and panoramic sunroof for optimal sky gazing and open feel. Other enhancements include 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, roof side rails, keyless entry, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and theateresque 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system.

Addressing performance, the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine flexes 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque operated by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive component is highly recommended for excellent mobility and maneuvering, whether it’s a quick trip to the store or excursions across the country. Towing tops out at 3,500 pounds, while cargo space is sufficient, measuring approximately 36 cubic feet and about 72 with the second-row seats folded.

Hyundai is renowned for their mind-easing warranties, including a 5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Warranty and a robust 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Warranty. Safety is also a priority, featuring advanced technology like forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, and parking collision-avoidance assist whether going forward or reverse. The inclusion of multiple airbags throughout the cabin, plus highway driving assist, high beam assist, and a surround view monitor all add an extra layer of security when—or off—the road.

Arguably, Santa Fe Calligraphy’s most attractive draw is its value priced at $43,750 fully equipped, resulting in a well-rounded package delivering practicality, luxury, and value for the win.

Price: $43,750 MSRP

Gas economy: 21 city/28 highway/24 combined

For more information, visit Hyundaiusa.com.