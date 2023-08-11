As a concerned citizen of Georgia, I feel compelled to voice my deep disappointment with Governor Brian Kemp’s recent actions. It is disheartening to witness a leader who should be focused on the betterment of our state instead prioritize political gain by targeting minorities. This is evident in his relentless pursuit to undermine the achievements of two female doctors, African-American, Asian-American, and a Pakistani businessman, all in the name of securing Republican seats in the next election cycle.

Governor Kemp’s actions seem to be guided by a misguided belief that targeting these accomplished individuals will bolster his party’s chances of success. However, this approach not only undermines the principles of equality and diversity but also perpetuates a harmful narrative that marginalizes communities who have contributed immensely to our state’s progress.

By going after Dr. Jasmine Clark, who received a Doctoral Degree from Emory University’s Laney Graduate School in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Governor Kemp is sending a distressing message that the achievements of minority professionals are disposable in his quest for political power. It is deeply disconcerting to witness a governor undermine the significant contributions of an individual who has dedicated their life to saving lives and improving public health. Our state should be proud of the accomplishments of its diverse citizens, not tearing them down for political gain.

Furthermore, targeting Dr. Michelle Au, a second generation Chinese-American anesthesiologist, and graduate of the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, reflects a disregard for the invaluable contributions of a community that has enriched our society in countless ways. By focusing on political maneuvering instead of recognizing the expertise and talent of this individual, Governor Kemp is fostering an environment of exclusion and divisiveness. Georgia should be a place where everyone, regardless of their background, can thrive and contribute to the progress of our state.

Lastly, singling out Farooq Mughal, a son of Pakistani parents, graduate of Mercer University in Macon Ga., selected as one of Atlanta’s top 500 businessmen is not only discriminatory but also detrimental to our economy. Georgia’s success is built on the contributions of individuals from various backgrounds who have invested their time, resources, and expertise to foster growth and create jobs. Governor Kemp’s actions risk discouraging diverse entrepreneurs from investing in our state and tarnishing Georgia’s reputation as an inclusive and welcoming business environment.

As citizens, we must hold our leaders accountable for their decisions. Governor Kemp’s focus on targeting minorities to secure Republican seats in the next election cycle is a shortsighted strategy that undermines the very fabric of our society. It is essential to emphasize that political success should not come at the expense of equality, diversity, and respect for all citizens.

Instead of sowing division, Governor Kemp should be fostering an environment that encourages collaboration, inclusivity, and the recognition of the immense value that every individual, regardless of their background, brings to our state. It is time for Governor Kemp to reassess his priorities, listen to the voices of the people he represents, and work towards a Georgia that truly uplifts all its citizens.

In the upcoming election cycle, let us remember the importance of unity, equality, and fairness. Together, we can build a brighter future for Georgia, one that celebrates diversity and progress rather than targeting minorities for political gain.