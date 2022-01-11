The Foundation is committed to driving sustainable change in our communities

On Monday, January 10, The Home Depot Foundation announced a $1 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The investment is part of the Foundation’s mission to drive sustainable change in the communities where we live and work.

“The Home Depot Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are making a difference in our communities,” said Shannon Gerber, the executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is dedicated to justice and dignity for all. We’re extremely proud to support The Center’s expansion as it continues to educate, engage and inspire positive change locally and globally.”

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in downtown Atlanta, opened in 2014. This grant will be used to support the museum’s expansion and increased community education and training programs.

“The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot have been partners of the Center since our institution was just an idea,” said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “They have ensured we are able to help people tap their own power to change the world, and this generous gift will expand our exhibitions, our reach, and the breadth and depth of our programs. The Home Depot shares our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every human being, and this gift will help us fulfill this mission.”

Team Depot, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will also be living out the values of Dr. King over the next two weeks by completing dozens of service projects in cities across the country.

The projects will focus on community revitalization, Title I schools and housing improvements.