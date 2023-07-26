Former Atlanta City Council President Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore, who was invited by Bishop Bomar, minister at Hillside International Truth Center to speak on the potential impact of the project. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Tuesday, July 25th, Hillside International Truth Center hosted a town hall meeting that ignited conversation among attendees as they delved into “Hillside Renaissance Project.” Spearheaded by former Atlanta Mayoral Candidate and Councilwoman, Felicia Moore, this real estate development in the Cascade Area of West End, Atlanta, is meant to transform the community and create a unique multigenerational living experience as discussed by Hillside Minister, Bishop Dr. Jack L. Bomar.

The focal point of the Hillside Renaissance Project is workforce housing, specially designed to cater to the needs of older homeowners seeking to downsize in the Cascade community. The aim is to bolster the area while providing comfortable and functional living spaces. The development primarily revolves around: Micro-Housing and its evolutionary counterpart, Tiny-Housing.

During the town hall, multiple speakers took to the stage with former Atlanta City Council president and mayoral candidate Felicia Moore taking the lead. Her involvement in the project came at the invitation of Bishop Bomar, minister at Hillside International Truth Center. Reflecting on her long-standing affiliation with the church, Moore expressed her deep-rooted connection,

“I’ve been a member of Hillside for well over 30 years. When I ran for mayor, Bishop Bomar, who’s now in charge, was incredibly supportive. He shared the vision with me, and I was compelled to give back to the church and lead the community engagement efforts, which have now expanded into development and community engagement.” Addressing the community’s questions and concerns, Moore passionately emphasized the project’s multigenerational essence. “The entire vision is multigenerational,” Moore told The Atlanta Voice.

Moore then delved deeper into what the new development would look like. “There will be a dedicated senior portion behind the parking lot across the street. In addition, there will be workforce housing for professionals, first-time homeowners, and empty-nesters looking to downsize,” said Moore. “The project will also incorporate spaces for commercial leasing and homeownership.”

The innovative aspect of the Hillside Renaissance Project lies in its holistic approach to community development Moore added.

By offering diverse housing options, the project aims to foster a sense of unity, where residents of different ages and backgrounds can coexist harmoniously. The micro-housing and tiny-housing concepts cater to individuals seeking manageable spaces without sacrificing comfort or functionality. At the same time, workforce housing provides ample opportunities for young professionals and families to lay down roots and contribute to the burgeoning community.

Developer Dr. Les Snead and architect William Stanley III, provided a detailed presentation, informing the audience with their vision for the development. Snead shared insights on the planning that went into creating an environment that embraces the principles of sustainable living, connectivity, and communal growth.

William Stanley III unveiled artistic renderings and architectural blueprints, offering attendees a glimpse of what the future might hold for the Cascade area.

Still currently in its visionary stage, Bishop Bomar told attendees that “we are going to turn up some dirt on September 23rd.”