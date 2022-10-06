The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 NBA regular season against the Houston Rockets inside State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Dubbed ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the night will include an all-fan giveaway and an exciting night of Hawks basketball, which will feature All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. All fans in attendance will receive a free red ‘2022 Opening Night’ t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.

“We are beyond excited to welcome fans back to State Farm Arena as we tip off the 2022-23 season,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “As we remain True to Atlanta, alongside our partners at State Farm, fans and the city of Atlanta can anticipate another spectacular season on the court and in the community.”

To build excitement leading up to the evening, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm will host a special opening night pep rally for youth on Monday, Oct. 17 at William Walker Recreation Center in southwest Atlanta. The pep rally will include appearances from an Atlanta Hawks current player, Hawks Entertainment, interactive activations and games, food, music and fun competitions that students can participate in.

Opened in 2019, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm, along with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, unveiled the first-ever Good Neighbor Club, a renovated game room inside of the William Walker Rec Center that serves as a comprehensive learning and entertainment hub for the community.

Additionally, the Hawks and State Farm will give out over 2,500 Opening Night t-shirts to other community youth organizations throughout the city of Atlanta to build awareness about the team’s first game and the start of the season.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks in welcoming fans to launch the 2022-23 basketball season,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President. “As we celebrate 100 years as a company, we at State Farm look forward to joining the greater Atlanta community as a good neighbor and cheering this year’s team on to victory, both on and off the court.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve metro Atlanta and garner excitement around Hawks’ season openers. The two organizations have collaborated on high-impact endeavors such as providing free pop-up grocery stores in partnership with Goodr Inc., for elderly and underserved citizens in metro Atlanta and enhancing the Snack Pack Program, which gave over 24,000 snack packs to youth throughout the school year and during summer break. As part of the 2021-22 regular season, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm presented a check of $122,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank as an effort to help combat childhood hunger and fight against food insecurity throughout metro Atlanta. Earlier this year, the team’s largest single-day community service initiative took place on July 16. Known as the ‘Million Meal Pack,’ the two organizations rallied 5,000 volunteers to pack more than one million meals to fight food insecurity in metro Atlanta.

To secure your seat for Opening Night presented by State Farm, visit Hawks.com/tickets.