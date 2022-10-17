The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to open the 2022-23 season at home against the Houston Rockets Wednesday night but first there’s time for a little giving back.

The team’s coaching staff led by head coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks Basketball Academy staff will host nearly 200 local coaches for the 11th annual Coaches Clinic. With Adidas as a sponsor, the clinic will allow high school, college and youth basketball coaches to learn from professional coaches and be able to bring that teaching back to their respective teams and communities.

“The priority is to make a connection to the Hawks organization and for these coaches to know we care about the basketball community in our city,” said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul.

The coaches will take their guests through stations that make up a 90-minute course that are focussed on breaking down the fundamentals of the game. Player development is the main reason for the clinic, but there will also be an opportunity for coaches to network. “There’s a huge appetite for basketball coaching and education, and for access to an NBA coaching staff,” said Babul, a former forward at Georgia Tech.

The camp will take place at the Hawks practice facility, the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, and is not open to the public. Last year’s clinic, which took place at State Farm Arena had over 600 coaches take part. This year’s version was moved to a smaller venue to take advantage of the coaching aspect, said Babul. “This year coach [McMillan] wanted a more intimate setting,” he said.