The Atlanta Hawks today officially announced their full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season. The calendar features 19 home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Hawks fans and their interests with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers and limited-edition giveaways at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

“Our goal is for every Hawks game to be a great night out and world-class experience. Combining exciting basketball with special theme nights that celebrate our fans, our diverse community and interests will help us have an incredible homecourt advantage,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani.

To tip off the season, ‘Opening Night Presented by State Farm®’ will take place on Weds., Oct. 19, when the Hawks take on Houston. All fans will receive a free t-shirt complimentary of State Farm.

Later that week, the Hawks will host Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night when they play Orlando on Friday, Oct. 21, which will recognize doctors, nurses, first responders and all healthcare workers. Sunday, Oct. 23 marks the first of three ‘Kids Nights’, where the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a cape upon entry and while supplies last. The second ‘Kids Night presented by your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ will take place on Saturday, Nov.19 against Toronto, where kids will receive a youth replica Dejounte Murray Hawks jersey. The third Kids Night will take place on Saturday, March 25 vs. Indiana.

In November, the Hawks will host their first ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ to celebrate the Black Letter Greek Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) on Saturday, Nov. 5 as the team plays New Orleans. Just a couple days later, the ‘ATL VOTE’ game will take place on Monday, Nov. 7 as part of the league-wide initiative to encourage fans to get out and vote on Election Day and a part of the Hawks’ voter education campaign.

During the following week, the Hawks will host ‘Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power’ on Nov. 9 against Utah.

On Nov. 10, the Hawks will host ‘Marvel Super Hero™ Night’ featuring Black Panther and a custom poster giveaway for the team’s game against Philadelphia. This game presented by Xbox will also be televised on NBA TV. The second ‘Marvel Super Hero™ Night’ will be Weds., Feb. 28 against Washington, featuring a custom bobblehead giveaway. Both nights will feature Marvel Super Heroes as well as opportunities to take home these special limited-edition items for fans in attendance, while supplies last.

The Hawks will celebrate ‘Education Appreciation Night’ on Nov. 23 versus Sacramento and Dec. 19 in a match-up against Orlando. These nights will honor those that help build future leaders.

In the start of the new year, the Hawks will continue with ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ when they take on Miami on Monday, Jan. 16 in a nationally televised game on TNT. Throughout the game, the organization will honor the life and legacy of global icon and our city’s most favored son, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

During the following month and just before 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, the Atlanta Hawks will host their fifth annual ‘Pride Night presented by your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ during the team’s game against Phoenix on Feb. 9. This night will feature a special rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters at State Farm Arena.

After 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, the Hawks return home for ‘HBCU Night presented by Chase’ on Friday, Feb. 24 against Cleveland. The organization dedicates this night to celebrating the educational excellence and unique culture of the more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), originally founded as institutions of higher learning for African Americans.

To tip off March, the Hawks will host ‘Faith & Family Night’ on March 3 vs. Portland. As March is Women’s History Month, the Hawks will celebrate ‘Women’s Empowerment Night presented by Chase’ on Saturday, March 11 vs. the 2022 Eastern Conference Champions Boston Celtics.

For the seventh consecutive season, the Hawks will partner with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests (21+) at the club’s annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event held on March 21.

On March 28 against Cleveland, ‘Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource’ will be held to celebrate the rich culture of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through various in-game elements, music, dance, food and an exciting night of Hawks basketball.

The Hawks will host their second annual ‘Sustainability Game presented by Novelis’ on April 5 when the team plays Washington. In April of 2022, State Farm Arena became the first sports and live entertainment venue in the world to receive TRUE Platinum certification for zero waste.

To wrap up the season, the Hawks will celebrate ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ during their final home game of the season, as they take on Philadelphia on Friday, April 7. On this special night, the Hawks will thank their fans for unwavering support by providing special giveaways throughout the entirety of the game.

Fans interested in special ticket offers to 2022-23 promo nights can purchase tickets at Hawks.com/Promotions.