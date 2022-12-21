As part of today’s league-wide launch of NBA All-Star Voting, the Atlanta Hawks launched their 2023 All-Star Voting delivered by Papa Johns, in which fans can begin voting today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 and every day through Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite Hawks players such as Clint Capela, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young at Hawks.com/AllStar or through the new NBA App and NBA.com.

A noteworthy statistic about each of the five Hawks’ starters this season include:

– Clint Capela leads the Eastern Conference in rebounds per game (12.0, fourth in NBA) and is the only player in the East this season averaging at least 12.0 points (12.1) and 12.0 rebounds (12.0) on .600%-or-better shooting from the field (.633%).

– John Collins, the longest-tenured Hawks player, is shooting a career-high .850% from the free throw line this season. He is the only player in the East with at least two games of at least 23 points, 13 boards and one block on .600%-or-better shooting.

– De’Andre Hunter is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season. Since Atlanta’s overtime win on Dec. 11 against the Chicago Bulls, Hunter is registering 17.4 points and 3.2 rebounds on .468 FG%, .407 3FG% and .857 FT%. He’s one of only two Eastern Conference players since Dec. 11 to have played in five games and average at least 17.0 points on .450 FG% and .400 3FG%.

– Named an NBA All-Star in 2022, Dejounte Murray is the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 20.0 points (20.6), 6.0 assists (6.1), 5.0 rebounds (5.4) and 1.75 steals (1.77). The 6-4 guard currently ranks third in the East in steals per game (fourth in NBA).

– Named an NBA All-Star starter twice (2020 and 2022), Trae Young, who is averaging a career-high 10.0 assists per game, has tallied five games of 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists this season, the most such games in the Eastern Conference (no other Eastern Conference player has more than one such game).

Fans voting on the NBA App or NBA.com for the first time can sign up for an NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program, and voters in the United States and Canada will be entered for a chance to win a trip to NBA All-Star 2023. Additionally, fans with an NBA ID traveling to Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star 2023 can unlock in-venue seat upgrades, member-only entrances and more. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners, is free to join here.

Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Sunday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 6, Friday, Jan. 13, Monday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 20 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, airing on TNT in the United States and reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

Fans can lock in their daily votes and learn more about this year’s campaign by visiting Hawks.com/AllStar.