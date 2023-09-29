Travelers check their flight itineraries at the Delta Airlines kiosks inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Atlanta’s airport was recently named the second-best in the country for domestic connectivity.

In a September report from OAG, which compares the number of possible domestic and international flight connections to the number of destinations served by each of the 100 largest airports in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport received the second-highest domestic connectivity index of the 25 American airports ranked, only falling behind O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Rounding out the top five airports for domestic connections are Denver International, Dallas/Fort Worth International and Charlotte Douglas International, coming in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Six airports in North America landed on OAG’s Top-20 list for international connectivity, five of which are based in the United States.

Atlanta’s airport ranked 14th for global connectivity, once again bested by O’Hare International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International, which placed second.

The study also compares this year’s rankings to results from four years ago. Hartsfield-Jackson dropped six places on the international leaderboard since 2019, having previously joined O’Hare in OAG’s list of the Top-10 airports for global connectivity. Contrarily, Hartsfield-Jackson’s ranking for domestic connectivity remained unchanged, along with the other two airports that rounded out the list’s Top 3.

The report also listed each airport’s most dominant carrier, or the airline responsible for each airport’s largest share of departing and arriving flights. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines was cited as the most widely represented airline inside Hartsfield-Jackson, with roughly 75% of scheduled flights belonging to the carrier.

Delta was also listed as the most prominent airline across three additional American airports on OAG’s ranking of the 50 most globally connected megahubs: John F. Kennedy International, Los Angeles International and Boston Logan International.