The Georgia School Superintendent Association presented the 1st Annual Marvin E. Lewis, Sr. Trailblazer Award at the 2023 Superintendent Bootstrap Conference in Savannah, GA on April 12th. This award honors the accomplishments and career of Marvin E. Lewis, Sr. of Hancock County as the first Black superintendent in Georgia, and one who advocated for equal education of all students and demonstrated the ability to teach, mentor, guide and facilitate staff in his district.

The Trailblazer Award will be presented annually to “a minority or underrepresented superintendent who served in a school district in the State of Georgia. One who served all children from all races, creeds, religions in Georgia and one who broke through a barrier of a lack of diversity and/or equity in a school district in Georgia.

Dr. Fred Williams, 1st Black Superintendent of Dublin City Schools, was selected as the first recipient of the award. He was also selected as a 2023 Superintendent of the Year Finalist in Georgia.

Dr. Aaron Geter, 2023 President of GSSA, was the driving force behind this endeavor to honor Superintendent Marvin E. Lewis, Sr. for a lifetime dedicated to providing quality education to children of all races.