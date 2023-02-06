Harry Styles is pictured here performing at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Sonja Flemming / CBS

(CNN) — There’s probably a party over at Harry’s house on Sunday night because Harry Styles took home the trophy for album of the year at the Grammy Awards for his 2022 hit album “Harry’s House.”

“I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life,” Styles said as he accepted his award. “I think — like on nights like tonight — it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

Styles added, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”

The win came as a surprise to some, as Beyoncé, who had a record-making night, and Bad Bunny, who would have made history with his win, were considered top contenders going into the night, as was Adele, who was up for a possible repeat win.

“Harry’s House,” the singer’s third studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and included Styles’ hit “As It Was,” which stayed at No. 1 on the charts for 15 consecutive weeks.

Legends Smokey Robinson (left) and Stevie Wonder perform together during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: JC Olivera / WireImage/Getty Images

Tributes to music history

There were, as always, many performances on the Grammys stage that brought the audience to their feet. This year, the 2023 ceremony featured a number of performances that nodded to celebrating music itself.

Stevie Wonder led a performance to honor Motown Founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as MusiCares Persons of Year.

Wonder performed “The Way You Do the Things You Do” by the Temptations and was joined by Robinson to sing “Tears of a Clown,” then Wonder and Chris Stapleton performed “Higher Ground.”

Rappers from multiple generations team up for a performance paying tribute to 50 years of hip-hop. Credit: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images

In another ode, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot and more celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a high energy medley that saw Jay-Z, Adele and HER dancing and singing along from their seats.

Busta Rhymes (left) and Queen Latifah are pictured here together on the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Francis Specker / CBS/Getty Images

“Hip-hop will live everywhere, forever,” Queen Latifah said as the medley transitioned into Nelly’s performance.

At the end of the medley, each artist that performed gathered on the stage for the grand finale. “Hip-hop is a global platform today,” LL Cool J said, adding “we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop… for the culture!”

Questlove produced and served as the segment’s musical director, accompanied by The Roots.

Moving moments honoring those we lost

Rapper Quavo took the stage with gospel group Maverick City Music for a moving performance of “Without You,” honoring his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff during the in memoriam tribute.

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff, his nephew and fellow Migos member, who was killed in November. Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed in November 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was 28.

“Without You” was released in January in honor of Takeoff, with the lyrics speaking to Quavo’s grief for his loved one and collaborator. Adding to the emotion of the moment, Quavo held up a diamond pendant necklace that appeared to belong to the late rapper.

Country star Kacey Musgraves honored the late Loretta Lynn with a moving acoustic performance of Lynn’s 1971 hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Musgraves played Lynn’s guitar as she sang, according to the Recording Academy.

In one of the most poignant moments of the tribute segment, Sheryl Crow teamed up with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt to honor the late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died in November.

David Crosby, Jeff Beck, Lisa Marie Presley, Irene Cara, Naomi Judd, Olivia Newton-John and Coolio were among the late artists honored elsewhere in the tribute.

Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for “Finding Me: A Memoir” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: Chris Pizzello / AP Photo

Women making history

One of the night’s first history-making moments happened even before the stars took their seats for the main ceremony.

Viola Davis won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for the audio book of her memoir “Finding Me” at the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, during which the non-broadcast winners of the night are announced, completing the star’s EGOT collection. (An EGOT is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony Award in their career.)

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!”

This was Davis’s first-ever Grammy nomination and win. She previously won an Emmy for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder,” an Oscar for “Fences” and two Tony awards for “King Hedley III” and “Fences.”

Davis later appeared at the live Grammys ceremony to present the award for best R&B song, during which the audience greeted her with raucous applause and a standing ovation, acknowledging her accomplishment.

Kim Petras accepted the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for her song “Unholy” with Sam Smith on February 5 in Los Angeles. Credit: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Another powerful moment was when pop singer Kim Petras and Sam Smith won for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy.”

Petras, the first transgender woman to win in the category, made an impassioned acceptance speech to commemorate the moment, dedicating the award to the “transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me.” Petras also thanked Madonna for supporting LGBTQ rights and her mother for supporting her transition.

While Petras isn’t the first trans performer to win a Grammy, she’s one of the most visible winners. The composer Wendy Carlos won several Grammys in the 1960s, according to Out. This year, the celebrated DJ Honey Dijon was also nominated for a Grammy for Beyoncé’s smash hit “Renaissance.”

Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album “Renaissance” on February 5 in Los Angeles. It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win. Credit: JC Olivera / WireImage/Getty Images

Then there was Beyoncé herself, who became the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins.

Beyoncé’s wins included best dance/electronic recording, best traditional R&B performance, best dance recording and best dance and electronic album.

In her speech, Beyoncé thanked her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously drops in the song “Heated,” as well as her husband and three children. She also acknowledged the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to “Renaissance.”

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

Lizzo, also a winner tonight, perhaps put it best in her own acceptance speech, in which she addressed Beyonceé directly: “You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

Fashion as only the Grammys could do

Only at the Grammy Awards can Styles wear a fully beaded silver jumpsuit onstage and another chest-bearing, crystal encrusted jumpsuit by Egonlab and Swarovski on the red carpet.

But Style’s fringed frock wasn’t the only notable look at this year’s ceremony.

Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and even presenter Jill Biden were all on Style’s page with the silver trend. But it was Cardi B’s dangerously sharp blue and silver Paco Rabanne gown that grabbed the most attention as she presented Kendrick Lamar with the best rap album trophy. The look was topped off with a geometric, mesh headpiece.

Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliques from the label’s Alta Moda 2022 collection at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Lizzo, as always, made waves on the red carpet with her bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a cape covered in floral appliques.

Petras walked the red carpet in her red hot ruffled dress that included a matching red veil. Petra’s “Unholy” collaborator, and fellow Grammy winner, Smith also dawned red, wearing a long red coat, with a matching red tophat, cane and gloves. Both artists wore Valentino ensembles.

Kacey Musgraves was perfect in a baby pink Valentino jumpsuit with an oversized, feathered cape to match.

And some artists made curious decisions, like Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s casual sweater and beanie combo for the black-tie event.

But at the Grammy Awards, there’s really one rule: You do you.

Grammy winners 2023: See who won

While most of the awards are announced during a pre-televised ceremony, the nominees from several categories across musical genres follows below. Winners are indicated in bold.

The full list of nominees in more than 91 categories can be found here.

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles *WINNER

Lizzo gave an effervescent acceptance speech for record of the year for “About Damn Time”, calling out Prince and Beyoncé. Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo *WINNER

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

A surprised Bonnie Raitt accepts the Grammy for song of the year as she is applauded by first lady Jill Biden, who presented the award. Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter *WINNER

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy *WINNER

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance (“Easy On Me”). “I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo,” she said. Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele *WINNER

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

(L-R) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik walk the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras *WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé *WINNER

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones

“Evergreen,” Pentatonix

“Thank You,” Diana Ross

Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album (“Harry’s House”). Credit: JC Olivera / WireImage/Getty Images

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles *WINNER

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé *WINNER

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance,” her 32 career Grammy win. Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé *WINNER

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol

Kendrick Lamar (left) accepts the Grammy for best rap album from Cardi B. He won for “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre *WINNER

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Dharma+,” Sebastián Yatra

Bad Bunny accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album (“Un Verano Sin Ti”). “I dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the birthplace and capital of reggaeton throughout the world,” the artist said in Spanish. Credit: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee

“La 167,” Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg *WINNER

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Beyoncé is seen in the audience after her arrival was delayed by traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. “The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA … is that everyone can be here,” Noah said. “The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic.” Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé *WINNER

“‘Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige performs “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Credit: Sonja Flemming

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Beyoncé *WINNER

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper *WINNER

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson *WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest,” Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Brandi Carlile performs “Broken Horses” during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlie *WINNER

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patent Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne *WINNER

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis CK

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Elvis,” Various Artists

“Encanto,” Various Artists *WINNER

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2),” Various Artists

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story,” Various Artists