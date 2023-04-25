ATLANTA – Gov. Brian signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday establishing a mental health support program grant for veterans and their families.

House Bill 414, which the General Assembly passed unanimously, will provide matching grants to nonprofits that serve veterans, subject to the availability of funding.

“This important legislation provides support and resources for the brave men and women who have worn a uniform for our country, and Georgia is proud to be a state that honors and values its veterans,” Kemp said during a signing ceremony inside the state Capitol.

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service will run the program, with grants to be awarded to applicants based on certain eligibility criteria. To be considered for funding, applicants must provide behavioral health services using evidence-based practices, train staff members in military culture, and connect veterans or members of their families with needed community-based mental health services in a timely manner.

Applications for grant funds will be available soon. Nonprofit community behavioral health-care providers with experience in treating military service members and veterans are encouraged to apply.