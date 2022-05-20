ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s unemployment rate continued to hover at a record low of 3.1% in April as more people continued to find jobs.

The jobless rate was unchanged from March, when it set a new all-time low. A year ago, 4.3% of Georgia workers were unemployed.

More than 5.1 million people said they were working in April, while 161,000 Georgians were unemployed and seeking work.

Georgia’s jobless rate fell for 19 consecutive months after hitting an all-time high of 12.3% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 18,000 in Georgia in April, reaching 4.76 million. That’s 250,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the fifth straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level from March to April at 3.6%, down from 6% a year ago.

About 4,000 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ended May 14. New unemployment filings have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in the state.

The overall number of people collecting regular state unemployment was about 25,000 in the week ended May 7.